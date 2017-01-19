Corner Canyon theater students preparing for regional competition

“There are stories explaining the relationships in Greek mythology,” Atkinson said. “We want students to be learning and discovering more about the world through theater.”



The cast also will appear in the dark underworld of the story of Orpheus, the god of music, and his wife, Eurydice. The story of Eurydice dying is told from two points of view — one from Orpheus, who promises to Hades that if his wife is freed from the underworld, even if only to walk behind him, that he will never look back at her. However, he fails several times and she returns to Hades, with the result that he forever loses his bride. In the second point of view, Eurydice becomes forgetful and fragile and no longer remembers Orpheus. She returns to the underworld ignorant of Orpheus, the man she loved.



The cast includes Midas, played by Adam Packard; Midas’ daughter/Erysichthon’s mother as a little girl, played by Makensie Gomez; Alcyone, played by Gentrie Saddler; Ceyx, played by Sam Schino; Orpheus, played by Brandon Bills; Eurydice, played by Jessica Oehlerking; Hermes, played by Aaron Lawrenz; Erysichthon, played by Chandler Blount; Hunger, played by Abby Walker; Zeus, played by Sam Schino; Servant to Midas, played by Gabe Bennion; Silenus, played by Justin Vass; Bacchus/buyer, played by Zach Davis; Poseidon, played by Brandon Bills; Poseidon’s Henchman 1, played by Gabe Bennion; Poseidon’s Henchman 2, played by Brian Garrick; Aphrodite, played by Jessica Oehlerking; Sleep, played by Brian Garrick; Ceres, played by Gentrie Saddler; Oread/Erysichthon’s mother, played by Riley Mellenthin; Hades, played by Stoney Grayer; Baucis, played by Abby Walker; and Philemon, played by Cade Carter.



Theater students also attended the Utah Theatre Association conference at Dixie State University Jan. 20–21 where they viewed several schools’ and professional theater shows as well as learn from New York City actors Will Swenson, Audra McDonald and Seth Rudetsky in several workshops.

