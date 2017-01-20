Utah College Application Week helps seniors prepare for life after high school
Jan 20, 2017 11:50AM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Education, Today
CEF Board President Brad Snow presents a check of $10,000 for 2016–17 college application forms. (CEF Facebook)
Gallery: College Application Week [1 Image] Click any image to expand.
This year, 32 additional high schools participated in Utah College Application Week (UCAW). The dates varied for schools, but most were held near the end of October or beginning of November. Total participating schools grew to 116, approximately 77% of the 149 public high schools in Utah, as noted by the Utah State Office of Education.
The Utah System of Higher Education issued a press release on this year’s effort for high school seniors to apply for college. The release noted that UCAW now supports over 20,000 students. College and university presidents and local officials, including Utah’s Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, visited high schools to speak to students,.
Cox said, “We want you to have your wildest dreams come true, and that won’t happen if you see high school as the end.” Cox gave this message to seniors at Kearns High School.
“The most important thing students can do is to prepare for what’s coming down the road and for their futures,” said Mayor Mike Caldwell, of Ogden City. He declared a proclamation marking Oct. 31, 2016 the beginning of UCAW.
The Canyons Education Foundation donates up to $10,000 for college application fees in the Canyons School District. They have donated for three years.
UCAW is a part of the StepUp college preparedness program and was initiated in 2013. The Utah System of Higher Education sponsors UCAW. To learn more, visit https://stepuputah.com.
