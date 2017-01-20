Lone Peak Hospital recognized as top general hospital
Jan 20, 2017 12:25PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Local Life, Today
Lone Peak Hospital was recognized as a top hospital in patient care and safer high-risk procedures. (Lone Peak Hospital)
Before 2016 came to a close, Lone Peak Hospital was recognized as one of the top general hospitals in the country by the Leapfrog Group. Lone Peak Hospital was one of two hospitals in Utah and one of 56 in the country to receive this award.
Every year, the Leapfrog Group recognizes various hospitals for providing the highest-quality care. Each hospital is ranked in one of four categories: general, children’s, rural and teaching. Top hospitals are recognized as having better systems in place to prevent medications errors, providing higher-quality maternity care, ensuring safer high-risk procedures and having a lower rate of readmissions. This year, Leapfrog Group recognized 115 hospitals.
“This award demonstrates our hospital staff’s commitment to excellence and making sure that our patient care is the highest quality,” said Mark Meadows, CEO at Lone Peak Hospital. “I cannot thank our caregivers and support staff enough for their dedication; we’re all honored to be recognized by the Leapfrog Group.”
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center was also recognized by the Leapfrog Group as a top general hospital. In 2015, Jordan Valley Medical Center—West Valley Campus was also recognized as a top hospital.
Annually, around 1,805 hospitals report data to the Leapfrog Group during its hospital survey. The national nonprofit analyzes each hospital’s performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures. Based on the results, the survey then ranks every participating hospital according to its ability to ensure patient safety, prevent errors and provide value.
“We set the toughest standards in the industry, so hospitals that excel at Leapfrog deserve the finest recognition we can give them,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.
Founded in 2000, the Leapfrog Group focuses on creating a movement forward in quality and safety in the American health-care system. The annual Leapfrog hospital survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, thereby allowing patients to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.
Lone Peak Hospital leapfrog group top general hospital