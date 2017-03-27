Miyazaki leads defending champs into new year

Community Easter Egg Hunt 04/15/2017 10:05AM — 12:00PM ANNUAL COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT AT COTTONWOOD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH Saturday, April 15th at 10:...

Sunrise Easter Service 04/16/2017 07:00AM — 08:00AM SUNRISE EASTER SERVICE COTTONWOOD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 7:00 a.m. in the Community Gardens

theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening! 04/16/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

Easter Worship Service 04/16/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM RESURRECTION OF THE LORD/EASTER WORSHIP SERVICE COTTONWOOD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH April 16th at 11...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.