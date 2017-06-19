Draper Elementary creates mural for Lone Peak Hospital
Jun 19, 2017 03:11PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life
The mural was created by Draper Elementary students and is on display at Lone Peak Hospital. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)
Gallery: Draper Elementary creates mural for Lone Peak Hospital [2 Images] Click any image to expand.
In a partnership between Lone Peak Hospital and Draper Elementary, a group of fifth-graders created a mural that will hang in the hospital for an entire year. The mural, a pair of hands creating a heart shape with its fingers, was revealed during a special presentation on May 23.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so, so much for putting this together,” said Travis Smith, the marketing director for Lone Peak Hospital. “We were so excited to see it and we’re so excited to show you. Thank you for all your hard work on it.”
The mural hands are made of individual tiles painted by students. The mural is on display near the front entrance of the hospital.
Lone Peak Hospital CEO Mark Meadows congratulated the group of students on their hard work putting the mural together.
“We just want to let you know how great of a job you guys have done because not a lot of artwork winds up in public places for public presentation,” Meadows said. “This piece is going to stay in this location for this year and then we’re going to move it to another location because we plan on keeping it in this facility forever.”
Meadows told the students the hospital is proud to have their work in their facility and they love the relationship with the school, parents and teachers.
Kylie Welling was the art teacher behind the work. She is the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Teacher at Draper Elementary. Welling said she met with Meadows to discuss what type of project the students could do for the hospital. The theme they landed on together was unity.
“Just like our amazing partnership with the hospital, we are part of a community and we unify together to create the greater good, to create something better. We call it synergy,” Welling said. “We’re really grateful for the partnership with Lone Peak Hospital. We wouldn’t have the amazing arts program that we have without their sponsorship and their support and we are very, very grateful.”
Welling explained the purpose of arts education is to make students more like themselves and less like everybody else.
“That’s our role, for you to find out who you are individually,” Welling said. “Each one of these squares is very different but when we bring all of these different pieces together, they unify to create this beautiful project.”
The students began working on the project around mid-January and finished up in March. The mural works as a way to thank the hospital for its financial donations to support the art program. The money is used to buy materials for the projects shown at the school’s annual arts show.
Welling said she hopes that through the mural project, the students recognize the importance of community partnership.