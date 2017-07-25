War against hunger continues, with homegrown reinforcements

It’s posted in front of Lynda Brown’s house to keep her garden free of contamination. The food isn’t for her family, it’s for those one in five children or one in seven adults suffering from hunger the studies talk about

.



Brown is one of dozens of homeowners growing gardens where their fresh surplus produce is taken to collection sites and then transported to a nearby distribution site be it food banks, pantries or churches.



to feed the hungry healthy food.



Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams, a huge proponent of the program, lives around the corner from Thomas having known her since 1977. She said the program’s a “wonderful way” to match someone’s abundance with another’s scarcity.



“There are so many people in our valley who rarely get fresh food, it is such a prized possession,” said Adams, who contributed multiple pounds of apricots last year. “If you’ve got extra, share it.”



What started seven years ago in Thomas’s house

BGS has now spun off into its own nonprofit. Its journey was chronicled in a documentary last fall. The 11-minute film not only won first place at the Peery Changemakers Film Festival at BYU, BGS won “Best Solution to a Social Problem.”



People have also started growing specific produce for people of different cultures like pepper plants which are used for Caribbean-style meals.



Thomas’ understanding of hunger has evolved since her time in Guatemala, where she lived for a time during the 80s. She said she didn’t have the life experience to comprehend the implications hunger has on a person.



She added she’s seen loved ones suffering from serious illness who improved significantly simply from eating more nutritiously. “That's pretty powerful. When you see it firsthand you say, ‘Gosh, we've got this (food), it’s wasting, why aren't we giving it to people?”



from their neighborhood take ownership with the program gives it more traction, Thomas said.



Adams said people will “practically weep, they’re so happy to see fresh fruit, fresh vegetables” due to an inability to purchase or grow the produce themselves.



Thomas hopes to expand collection sites to businesses or worksites, “not just for their community around them but for their employees.”



Jolley’s Pharmacy at 1300 E. and 1700 South serves as a collection spot. The pharmacy has a delivery driver who, while making drop-offs, stops by a distribution site.



Brown said the more people who hear about the program, the bigger the difference it will make.

