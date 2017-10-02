Corner Canyon girls tennis look for strong tournament push behind doubles teams and dedicated coach

Oct 02, 2017 04:40PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Corner Canyon girls tennis is expecting a strong state tournament push under the leadership of coach Mykel Seeborg (left). (Robin Simmons/courtesy)

The Corner Canyon girls tennis team is looking strong entering the upcoming fall season, behind a pair of particularly strong doubles teams.

Under head coach Mykel Seeborg, the team is poised to make a deep playoff run this year. Seeborg has been the coach since the school opened about five years ago, and only found out about the job by chance. “At the time the school opened, I was working as a tennis pro and building a clientele in the Draper area, and during a lesson with the CCHS mountain biking coach Whitney Pogue, she mentioned the school was looking for a tennis coach, and now here we are!” Seeborg said.

Under Seeborg’s reign, the team has had some impressive players come through. “My first year, I had a senior, Killian Doran, who went undefeated the whole season until the semifinals of the state tournament. She now plays at Minnesota State. Jenna Fosdick, who was next in line on that team, plays at Dixie State, but is currently transferring to play somewhere on the east coast,” Seeborg said.

The key to the team’s success under Seeborg has been the players’ dedication to play as much as possible. “Due to the short season, it is very important for the girls to play year round. It becomes very apparent from year to year of those who put in the work during the offseason and those who don’t,” Seeborg said.

But Seeborg is aware of varying passions for the sport, and has let that improve his coaching style. “Everyone’s level of desire is a little different, which is what makes the sports great — it will reward those who put in the work. So as the season has progressed, we have been focusing on strengthening some of the weaker aspects of our players’ game. I tell my players, “You need to have a plan B!’ When thing aren’t going well, you need to find another way to be successful,” Seeborg said.

And with that well-rounded mindset, the team looks like a strong contender in this year’s state tournament, especially behind their top two doubles teams. “The senior duo is Addie Sepulveda and Raili Jenkins, and they are favorites to win the state championship at no. 1 doubles, follow the path of Addie’s older brother Nick, who won it this spring. The other team is Lizzie Simmons and Emma Heiden, and they are poised to make a deep run at state. They have great chemistry and a lot of experience together, even though they are only a junior and sophomore,” Seeborg said.

For the future, Seeborg, couldn’t be more excited. “I have been blessed with the greatest kids and parents since day one, and now some of the younger siblings are coming out for the team, and the pipeline is starting to flow,” Seeborg said. With a strong title challenge and a strong future lined up, the Corner Canyon girls tennis team will be one to watch in October.