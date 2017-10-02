Skip to main content

Corner Canyon girls tennis look for strong tournament push behind doubles teams and dedicated coach

Oct 02, 2017 04:40PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Corner Canyon girls tennis is expecting a strong state tournament push under the leadership of coach Mykel Seeborg (left). (Robin Simmons/courtesy)

The Corner Canyon girls tennis team is looking strong entering the upcoming fall season, behind a pair of particularly strong doubles teams.

Under head coach Mykel Seeborg, the team is poised to make a deep playoff run this year. Seeborg has been the coach since the school opened about five years ago, and only found out about the job by chance. “At the time the school opened, I was working as a tennis pro and building a clientele in the Draper area, and during a lesson with the CCHS mountain biking coach Whitney Pogue, she mentioned the school was looking for a tennis coach, and now here we are!” Seeborg said.

Under Seeborg’s reign, the team has had some impressive players come through. “My first year, I had a senior, Killian Doran, who went undefeated the whole season until the semifinals of the state tournament. She now plays at Minnesota State. Jenna Fosdick, who was next in line on that team, plays at Dixie State, but is currently transferring to play somewhere on the east coast,” Seeborg said.

The key to the team’s success under Seeborg has been the players’ dedication to play as much as possible. “Due to the short season, it is very important for the girls to play year round. It becomes very apparent from year to year of those who put in the work during the offseason and those who don’t,” Seeborg said.

But Seeborg is aware of varying passions for the sport, and has let that improve his coaching style. “Everyone’s level of desire is a little different, which is what makes the sports great — it will reward those who put in the work. So as the season has progressed, we have been focusing on strengthening some of the weaker aspects of our players’ game. I tell my players, “You need to have a plan B!’ When thing aren’t going well, you need to find another way to be successful,” Seeborg said.

And with that well-rounded mindset, the team looks like a strong contender in this year’s state tournament, especially behind their top two doubles teams. “The senior duo is Addie Sepulveda and Raili Jenkins, and they are favorites to win the state championship at no. 1 doubles, follow the path of Addie’s older brother Nick, who won it this spring. The other team is Lizzie Simmons and Emma Heiden, and they are poised to make a deep run at state. They have great chemistry and a lot of experience together, even though they are only a junior and sophomore,” Seeborg said.

For the future, Seeborg, couldn’t be more excited. “I have been blessed with the greatest kids and parents since day one, and now some of the younger siblings are coming out for the team, and the pipeline is starting to flow,” Seeborg said. With a strong title challenge and a strong future lined up, the Corner Canyon girls tennis team will be one to watch in October.   

Sports, Today

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/19/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/19/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/20/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/20/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    10/21/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/22/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Draper Journal