Draper Park Middle School invites veterans for breakfast and ceremony

Nov 03, 2017 10:16AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Draper Park Middle School hosts a Veterans’ Day breakfast every year. This year, veterans as well as those who are actively serving are invited to attend the Nov. 10 ceremony. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

Draper Park Middle School will host its annual breakfast and Veterans’ Day program at 7:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 10. All veterans are invited.

“We want to express our gratitude to our service men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms and liberties,” said Josh Stott, Draper Park Middle School assistant principal. “The veterans and those who are actively serving don’t need to have a student attending the school.”

Stott said the program will include a short address by Master Sergeant Clayton Miller with the Utah Army National Guard and musical numbers by the school’s choir and band, including the “Armed Forces Suite.” They’ve asked each military member to stand or wave during their branch’s song. Those who served are welcome to wear their uniforms, but it is not required.

“We want to teach our students to continue the tradition of deference and respect for our military men and women who serve our country with honor,” Stott said. “We also want to express our gratitude to our service men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms and liberties.”