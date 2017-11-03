Trail to honor fallen Corner Canyon teens

Nov 03, 2017 10:25AM ● Published by Travis Barton

An overhead map of where the Lexie and Ethan trail would be located. (Courtesy Draper City documents)

It’s been almost a year since Lexie Fenton and Ethan Fraga died in a car crash. But their memories are not soon forgotten.

While the Corner Canyon mountain biking team is riding this season in honor of their fallen teammates, Sofia Osthed and others aimed to make sure their names were immortalized.

The Draper City Council unanimously approved a motion to name a proposed trail after the two teens “the Lexie and Ethan Trail.”

A multi-use trail that will be .60 miles in length, the trail’s cost would be an estimated $10,000 with funds to be raised by private donations.

All donations will go to the Corner Canyon Trails Foundation, who will facilitate construction of the trail.

The trail will form a loop around an area called Red Rock, connecting to the Red Rock Trail. The area is located between Mike Weir Drive and Traverse Ridge Road.

Osthed, who initiated the project, told the city council the trail can serve as comfort to Lexie and Ethan’s friends and families and bring peace to the community since it was such a public tragedy.

Both teenagers were not only members of the Corner Canyon Mountain Biking team, but they were also avid trail users and enjoyed rock climbing, making the trail renaming an appropriate choice to honor their memory.

Councilwoman Michele Weeks said this would be a wonderful tribute to the teenagers while Mayor Troy Walker said it was a worthy cause and an outstanding opportunity.

Lexie and Ethan were among five teenagers traveling in an SUV on Nov. 19, 2016 when the driver lost control of the vehicle near 12900 South. The vehicle rolled; both Lexie and Ethan were ejected and killed.