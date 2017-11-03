Skip to main content

Trail to honor fallen Corner Canyon teens

Nov 03, 2017 10:25AM ● Published by Travis Barton

An overhead map of where the Lexie and Ethan trail would be located. (Courtesy Draper City documents)

It’s been almost a year since Lexie Fenton and Ethan Fraga died in a car crash. But their memories are not soon forgotten. 

While the Corner Canyon mountain biking team is riding this season in honor of their fallen teammates, Sofia Osthed and others aimed to make sure their names were immortalized. 

The Draper City Council unanimously approved a motion to name a proposed trail after the two teens “the Lexie and Ethan Trail.” 

A multi-use trail that will be .60 miles in length, the trail’s cost would be an estimated $10,000 with funds to be raised by private donations. 

All donations will go to the Corner Canyon Trails Foundation, who will facilitate construction of the trail. 

The trail will form a loop around an area called Red Rock, connecting to the Red Rock Trail. The area is located between Mike Weir Drive and Traverse Ridge Road. 

Osthed, who initiated the project, told the city council the trail can serve as comfort to Lexie and Ethan’s friends and families and bring peace to the community since it was such a public tragedy. 

Both teenagers were not only members of the Corner Canyon Mountain Biking team, but they were also avid trail users and enjoyed rock climbing, making the trail renaming an appropriate choice to honor their memory. 

Councilwoman Michele Weeks said this would be a wonderful tribute to the teenagers while Mayor Troy Walker said it was a worthy cause and an outstanding opportunity. 

Lexie and Ethan were among five teenagers traveling in an SUV on Nov. 19, 2016 when the driver lost control of the vehicle near 12900 South. The vehicle rolled; both Lexie and Ethan were ejected and killed.  

Today, News

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/23/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/23/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Draper Journal