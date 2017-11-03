Corner Canyon High’s peer leadership team thanks local first responders and veterans

Nov 03, 2017 10:38AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Corner Canyon peer leadership team students make blankets for veterans. (Amber Wood/CCHS)

When Corner Canyon High School’s peer leadership team (PLT) adviser Russ Boyer asked last spring who would want to apply for a 9/11 service project grant, senior Amber Wood jumped up and down to quickly volunteer.

“I thought it would be a great honor to thank those who do so much for us,” she said. “Our veterans and first responders are America’s unsung heroes. We can never repay what they give us — our freedom, justice, truth in making what America the country it is. Every day we overlook them, but every day, they are out there saving people and making our community safer.”

Wood spent most of her spare time last summer writing the Youth Service America grant and outlined how they would spend the $1,500 if Corner Canyon was selected.

“Only 50 schools in the nation were awarded this grant. It’s been incredible to receive it and plan a school-wide service project,” said Wood, who is PLT’s school community representative.

The service project Wood outlined was to assemble boxes of goodies and deliver them to Draper police and fire departments as well as make blankets and deliver food donated from a school-wide food drive to the veterans and their families.

On Sept. 11, about 30 students delivered a box of supplies and meals for the fire department and on the next day, 65 students delivered the donations of notebooks, candy and snacks to the police department.

“We planned to drop off the supplies with the police, but we ended up staying and talking about an hour with them that day. They were so grateful. When we went after school to the fire department, they seemed so thankful for having meals instead of just cereal while on duty,” Amber said.

In addition to holding a food drive for donations for the Veterans’ Affairs in Salt Lake City, PLT bought fleece and students spent hours tying blankets for the veterans. They delivered those on Sept. 11.

“We had two carloads of food and they were just overwhelmed how we supported them and remembered them,” she said.

About 65 PLT members also helped at the conclusion of Sandy’s 9/11 Healing Field by taking down flags.

“Americans are good natured; they don’t give up and are here to help their fellow man. What happened on 9/11 was tragic, but by honoring those who do so much for others, something beautiful has come out of it,” Wood said.

Throughout the service, she took photos and updated Youth Service America on their progress. Part of the grant, as indicated, will be used for Global Youth Service Day in April.

“We’re still planning what we’ll do, but we welcome everyone,” Wood said. “We want to unite our school and community.”