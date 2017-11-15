Skip to main content

Draper Elementary choir hits a high note with community

Nov 15, 2017 08:00AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Draper Elementary’s choir practices in the weeks leading up to performing for Draper City’s Veterans Day and tree-lighting ceremonies. (Alex Campbell/Draper Elementary) — Christina Van Dam email 11/2

Gallery: Choir [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Draper Elementary students have been practicing “Freedom Isn’t Free” since the second week of school in preparation for Draper City’s annual Veterans Day program.

But rehearsing isn’t the only part, said fifth-grade teacher Christina Van Dam, who co-directs the choir with second-grade teacher Madison Ellingson.

“We want our students to know what it means to serve in wars, in the armed forces, and to thank those who have served or are serving our country,” she said. “We want them to realize the sacrifice they’ve made or are making and install a deeper citizenship of our country.”

In addition to “Freedom Isn’t Free,” the students sang the national anthem and “Proud to Be an American.”

The Draper students also invited people they know who have or are currently serving in the military to the ceremony, including Draper Elementary’s Principal Christie Waddell’s two sons.

However, the students weren’t just preparing patriotic songs. They also were scheduled to perform “Holiday Lights” and “Merry Christmas Happy Holidays” in Draper City’s tree-lighting ceremony Nov. 27 and about 10 fun holiday songs such as songs from “The Polar Express” and Glee’s “Deck the Rooftop” at Festival of the Trees in Sandy on Dec. 2.

This is in addition to the choir’s performance on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. with the school orchestra that will be held at Draper Park Middle School, 13133 South 1300 East.

“I like to give students the opportunity to see what it’s like to be in the community and perform for people in different venues,” Van Dam said. “They’re excited to go and the people are really happy to have us perform. We often have families attend these community events and support our kids.”

Through these experiences students also learn to perform outside of the piano accompaniment played by fourth-grade teacher Lachelle Crandell, singing either a cappella or with a CD. 

The 90-member choir is comprised of second- through fifth-grade students who practice for an hour two mornings each week before school. Van Dam said the students learn the songs line by line and often listen to them on CD to feel the rhythm and tempo. The dance and action movements are added to make it fun for the students, she said.

Many of these students also are those who are involved in the 30-minute school musical, which has been put on every spring for the past four years.

Last year, the students put on “100 Years Snooze,” a take off of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

“We make sure there are lots of speaking parts and solos. Students have to audition, but we make sure everyone who wants to be involved has a part,” she said.

Before then, the choir students are gaining experiences and memories this fall and winter, Van Dam said.

“They’re excited and building confidence,” she said. “At the same time, they’re learning to be active members of their community, honor those who have done so much for our country and share in the holidays.” 

Education, Today

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Jordan School District Dance Concert

    11/15/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Herriman Dance Company will be hosting all the dance companies plus ballroom teams from Jordan Sc...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/23/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/23/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/25/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/26/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/26/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/27/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Monday Night Family Christmas Concert with Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four

    11/27/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Start your Christmas celebrations the first Monday night after Thanksgiving with this family frie...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/28/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/29/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/30/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/30/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/30/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/01/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    12/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    12/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Draper Journal