'Annie' coming to Draper Historic Theatre

Feb 01, 2018 09:00AM ● Published by City Journals Staff

“Annie” will be at the theatre for 12 shows starting February 2.

It was 80 years ago that the Pearl was built in Draper. This movie house served as the forerunner of what today is a community fixture: the Draper Historic Theatre. The theater is known for its productions of classic plays and musicals. In February, another beloved show is coming to the venue.

Popular musical “Annie” will be at the theater for 12 shows. The first showing will be held Feb. 2, followed by additional performances Feb. 3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23 and 24, all at 7 p.m. In addition, there will be a special matinee showing on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

There are numerous seating options for you and family and friends. For premium select seating, adults can get seats for $15, while military, students and senior can get in for $12; children 12 and under can get these seats for $10. Premium reserved seating is available for adults for $12 and for military, seniors and students for $10. Children 12 and under can choose these seats for just $8. Finally, general seating is open for adults for $10 and for military, seniors and students for $9. Children 12 and under can get in to general seating for only $7.

The best way to secure your tickets is by going to www.drapertheatre.org. You can also purchase tickets at the box office, which opens at 6:20 p.m. on the night of performances.

The Draper Historic Theatre is located at 12366 South 900 East. The house doors open at 6:30 p.m., so make sure you arrive early to get a good parking spot. During each show, there will be a 10-minute intermission, and concessions will be open at this time.

Many dedicated, talented performers and staff make this production possible. Marc Navez will direct the musical; he’s also in charge of scenic design and light design. Heather Oberlander will assist Navez in directing the musical, while Craig Haycock serves as the technical director. Jared Daley is tasked with directing the music, and Heather Haycock and Mae Hinton-Godfrey lead the choreography and costume design, respectively.

“Annie” the musical was first produced and shown on Broadway in 1977. It remained there for six years and garnered a Tony Award for Best Musical. The play is based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray. It tells the story of Annie, an orphan girl living in 1930s New York City, who desperately wants to find the parents who left her on the steps of an orphanage several years earlier. The orphanage is run by the nasty, mean-spirited Miss Hannigan, who treats Annie and the other orphan girls with disdain and disregard. Intent on finding a promising life outside of the orphanage, Annie escapes the terrible place with her dog, Sandy, and embarks on adventures in the city, where she eventually finds a new home with billionaire businessman Oliver Warbucks. She even meets U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Annie” features timeless songs such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” You won’t be able to help but sing along and smile when you come to the Draper Historic Theatre for this winning production. Get your tickets today.