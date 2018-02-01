The Lexie and Ethan Trail becoming more of a reality

Feb 01, 2018 10:38AM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

The Lexie and Ethan Trail has been approved by Draper City leaders and when fundraising is complete, construction will begin on the .6-mile area to memorialize two Corner Canyon High School students who were killed in a car accident in the fall of 2016.

When Corner Canyon High School students Lexie Fenton and Ethan Fraga passed away in November of 2016 in a car accident, there was a tremendous amount of mourning among family, friends and the Draper community. Lexie’s best friend Sofia Osthed has spent the last few months organizing and fundraising for the Lexie and Ethan Trail as a memorial for the pair.

“I’m actually surprised at how far-reaching this tragedy has affected people, even people far beyond our city,” Osthed said. “This trail can become a great place to have fun and feel close to them. A public source of light and comfort would be very helpful and would even become a sacred place for the community.”

Since the beginning of Nov. 2017, more than $9,000 has been raised of the needed $12,500 to build the trail, which will extend more than half a mile to remember the two former Charger mountain bike team members.

“I wanted to do something to honor her and Ethan that would also help many people feel comforted and find happiness after this tragedy,” Osthed said. “I hope (they) can be remembered for how I know them — for who they actually are instead of something so negative. With this trail, people can have fun and feel Lexie and Ethan’s light as they enjoy things Lexie and Ethan loved to do.”

Osthed credits the Draper Parks and Trails Committee for their support and assistance in planning a “beautiful, perfect trail” to honor Lexie and Ethan. The Lexie and Ethan Trail will begin off of the Red Potato Trail and end at the Bonneville Short Trail. “This site is actually just above the Fenton’s and Fraga’s houses,” Osthed said. “It is going to have an absolutely gorgeous view.”

Donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe page at www.gofundeme.com/thelexieandethantrail or be sending a check to: Corner Canyon Trails Foundation, Attention: Lamont Smith, 999 E. 13200 S., Draper, UT 84020. An EIN number is available for charitable donations.

When fundraising is complete, the Corner Canyon Trails Foundation will organize construction, which is slated to begin in the spring and finished this summer. Any surplus money will go toward a memorial bench and planting wildflowers along the trail.

“I really believe this trail will bring peace into the hearts of so many people,” Osthed said.