Corner Canyon High drill team fifth best in state

Mar 01, 2018 02:12PM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

The Charelles of Corner Canyon High School placed fifth at the 5A state championships Feb. 3 at UVU. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Peterson)

Led by 5A All-State dancers Lexi Kilgore, president, and Gracie Snow, drill mistress, the Corner Canyon High drill team placed fifth at the 5A state championships Feb. 3 at Utah Valley University. The Charelles, who placed third in Region 7, finished second in their division at the semifinals two days prior to the championship event.

Kilgore was also Corner Canyon drill team’s first Sterling Scholar recipient while also receiving Academic All-State, Academic All-Region and All-Region recognition. Snow was also named All-Region.

Head coach Jordan Peterson, who is in her ninth year of coaching, emphasizes individual development and team growth within her program on and off the dance floor.

“They come to learn and enhance their dance skills, but leave with problem-solving skills, cognitive thinking practices, creative abilities and a newfound knowledge and love of themselves and how much they can accomplish when they are encouraged to succeed,” she said.

Corner Canyon had several top placements individually throughout the season — secretary Abby Theler (first place solo, UVU Premier Classic; first place solo, Rocky Mountain Drill Invitational), freshman advisor Elle Kilgore (first place solo, UVU Premier Classic; first place solo, RMDI, overall division high point winner, RMDI), and Snow (second place solo, UVU Premier Classic; third place solo, RMDI; Judges Choice for Choreography Award, RMDI). Also, Lexi Kilgore finished second in the Drill Down at the Region 7 competition.

As a team, Corner Canyon placed second overall at the UVU Premier Classic, second at the UVU Invitational and third at the Juan Diego competition while receiving the Miss Drill Utah Sportsmanship Award at EPIC CAMP 2017.

Peterson said her main goal remains focused on teaching confidence, perseverance and progression among her dancers. “I feel the utmost importance for them to become self-assured, leaders and examples to those whom they surround and serve.”

Also on the 2017–18 Charelles squad are senior captain Alexa Page, junior captain Halee Lauritzen, sophomore captain Ellie Spiers, Sierra Hartman, Julia Lindley, Mallie Canter, Addison Richards, Zoe Woolsey, Karli Wheatley, Elle Hagen, Aspen Miller, Olivia England, Gracie Bodell, Alexa Sharp, Jaida Pratt, Jayce Bell, Jade Akagi, Berklee Anderson, Kenedee Beckstead, Erika Wells, Makenna Gilson, Jaida Sinclair and Heather Phelps.

Peterson has been assisted this season by coaches Tanesha Bland and Kirsten Davis with choreographers Mady Beighly, Tewa Wride, Shannon Mortenson and Epic Productions staff.

“A coach has such a large impact on athletes they direct so there is a constant need for us in any leadership position to continually self-evaluate to make sure that our actions and methods are going to instill the traits we want to see our students possess after they leave our care,” Peterson said. “After all, as great as those heavy trophies feel, the applause fades and we as coaches end up teaching life lessons that reach far beyond that of a shiny plaque that will someday have to be cleaned out of my garage.”