Corner Canyon’s Carlson wins state wrestling title; team finishes eighth

Mar 07, 2018 11:00AM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

Corner Canyon High sophomore Kade Carlson poses with head coach Jeff Eure following Carlson’s state championship win in the 220-pound division at the 5A state wrestling championships, which took place Feb. 8 at Utah Valley University. (Photo courtesy of Corner Canyon High wrestling).

Sophomore Kade Carlson won the 5A state wrestling title at 220 pounds on Feb. 7-8 at Utah Valley University, leading the Chargers to an eighth-place finish as a team. Senior Brad Findlay placed second at 152 pounds while senior Dodge Andersen finished sixth at 170 pounds.

“After finishing fifth last year as a freshman, Kade set his sights on the top of the podium,” Corner Canyon head coach Jeff Eure said. “Kade worked hard in the off-season and all that work paid off with a gold medal. I’m extremely happy for Kade and know that he has a bright future.”

“Winning state felt amazing,” Carlson said. “A lot of hard work went into it and it paid off.”

Eure also noted the “great careers at Corner Canyon” for Andersen and Findlay. “I’m very proud of how they led our team this year,” Eure said.

Carlson defeated Timpanogos’ Greyson Sondrup, Viewmont’s Jackson Strong, Springville’s Simote Iloa and Box Elder’s Ryan Gunn to win the title.

Findlay had wins over Bountiful’s Gage Mele, Box Elder’s Lucas Cochran and Olympus’ Walter Noble before losing to Brighton’s Brayden Stevens in the championship match.

Eleven wrestlers qualified for the state tournament for Corner Canyon.

Carlson has been wrestling for nine years and said he loves everything about the sport, “especially winning,” and is grateful for the lessons it has taught him about “being tough in all aspects of life” and “taking situations into your own hands.”

As a freshman last season, Carlson was “extremely disappointed” in himself with his finish at state. “I felt like I let down my coaches and family,” he said. “I decided to not play football this year and wrestle nonstop through the summer to achieve my goal of being a state champ. Placing fifth at state last year really drove me and made me hungry and was the reason I won state this year.”

Carlson credits his dad and Coach Eure for their influence on his wrestling. “None of this would have been possible without them,” he said. The sophomore has set a goal to win two more state championships before high school is over and then continue wrestling at the next level.