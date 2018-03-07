New coach for Corner Canyon High baseball

Mar 07, 2018 11:08AM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

Corner Canyon High wrestling coach Jeff Eure will now wear another hat at the school, this time as the Chargers head baseball coach. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Eure)

Those who are familiar with the Corner Canyon High wrestling program should recognize the name Jeff Eure, who has been the head coach since the school opened in 2013. Eure, a former professional baseball player who lives in Sandy, will also bring his expertise to the Chargers baseball team beginning this season.

“Coach Eure is an incredible coach,” CCHS Athletic Director Ken Smikahl said. “He will expect the young men to work hard every day to get better. He has a long baseball background and is great at adjusting batting and pitching mechanics to make each player the best he can be. I am looking forward to a great baseball season.”

“Coaching baseball is a great opportunity to share my experience and knowledge with our student-athletes,” Eure said.

Eure was a high school All-State player in Pennsylvania before being drafted in the 44th round of the 1998 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He opted for playing at Old Dominion University over the next few years — being honored as an Academic All-American in 2001 — and then was again drafted by the Brewers, this time in the 18th round of the 2001 MLB draft. Over the next eight years, Eure played in the AA division for the Brewers and the Kansas City Royals.

His coaching career began as the wrestling coach at Weber High School in 2011, and he moved on to start up the Corner Canyon wrestling program in 2013 when the school opened. This season, he has added head baseball coach to his duties while also heading up the Especially 4 Athletics program at the school, which “encourages student-athletes to be positive role models in their schools and communities,” according to Smikahl.

“I got into coaching because I really enjoy the process,” Eure said. “The process of improving and helping student-athletes reach their true potential both on and off the field or mat.”