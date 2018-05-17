CCHS boys basketball camp coming in June

May 17, 2018 01:54PM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

Corner Canyon High’s Hayden Welling helped the Chargers to the 5A state title game where they lost 76-49 to Olympus March 3. The junior forward was named to the All-Tournament Team. (Photo courtesy of Corner Canyon High)

By Catherine Garrett | c.garrett@mycity.journals.com

The Corner Canyon High boys basketball team has hosted 160 players the last two summers at its annual. The event returns June 18–21 for grades 4 through 12.

“This has been a great opportunity for the coaches to meet future Corner Canyon basketball players,” head coach Dan Lunt said. “We look forward to this each summer.”

The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day for ninth through 12th grades, from 10 a.m. to noon for sixth through eighth grades and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for fourth and fifth graders.

The cost for sixth through 12th grades is $80 while the fourth and fifth grade camp is $50.

Registrations are accepted in the CCHS main office, located at 12943 S. 700 E., Draper, before 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.