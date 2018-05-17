Skip to main content

CCHS boys basketball camp coming in June

May 17, 2018 01:54PM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

Corner Canyon High’s Hayden Welling helped the Chargers to the 5A state title game where they lost 76-49 to Olympus March 3. The junior forward was named to the All-Tournament Team. (Photo courtesy of Corner Canyon High)

By Catherine Garrett | c.garrett@mycity.journals.com 

The Corner Canyon High boys basketball team has hosted 160 players the last two summers at its annual. The event returns June 18–21 for grades 4 through 12. 

“This has been a great opportunity for the coaches to meet future Corner Canyon basketball players,” head coach Dan Lunt said. “We look forward to this each summer.”

The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day for ninth through 12th grades, from 10 a.m. to noon for sixth through eighth grades and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for fourth and fifth graders.

The cost for sixth through 12th grades is $80 while the fourth and fifth grade camp is $50.

Registrations are accepted in the CCHS main office, located at 12943 S. 700 E., Draper, before 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Today, Sports

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 careers.unitedhealthgroup.com

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Draper Journal