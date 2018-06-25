Blue grass band Cold Creek inspires dancing on the green grass

Jun 25, 2018 03:01PM ● Published by Michelynne McGuire

Draper folks listening to Cold Creek band perform. (CW/photos)

By Michelynne McGuire | m.mcguire@mycityjournals.com

Draper City and the Draper Community Foundation presented free Monday night concerts in June starting promptly at 7 p.m. going until 8:30 p.m.

If you weren’t able to attend, don’t fret — there are more events headed your way this summer.

A good amount of people came on Monday, June 11, for the blue-grass concert in the beautiful Draper Historic Park to listen to Cold Creek.

Cold Creek is a top Utah blue-grass band, playing with the banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and upright bass. The band performed some original songs, and entertained the crowd with jokes throughout their set.

It’s no wonder children couldn’t keep those little feet from dancing to the folk music in the serene summer night.

With the sun starting to set, parents looked on as their children played Frisbee, chasing each other around and socializing with other youngsters.

Some adults could be found tapping a toe to the uplifting tunes, reading a book or enjoying the company of friends and family while picnicking or checking out the local concession house.

A Cold Creek band member recalled how as a child he could remember listening to Dawn Williams growing up.

Cold Creek banjo player Blaine Wilson is a Utah state champion — his bandmates call him Ban Jovi.

The band captivated the audience, with people of all ages and group sizes sitting on blankets or lawn chairs taking in the pleasant atmosphere.

Ivey Banner, who is from Arkansas, “grew up in the Ozark mountains.” She grew up with folk music where it was normal to play or sing and if you didn’t, you ought to learn.

“I grew up playing bluegrass, everyone in my family plays something or sings,” said Ivey Banner. Holidays in Ivey Banner’s home were spent celebrating, and then everyone would “jam.”

Having been in a band together for more than 20 years, all members are married and have families and other jobs. The band members started when they were in college at BYU together, and they continue to do it as a professional hobby.

“We do it because we love it…I love what I do, it brings me joy,” said Ivey Banner.

With a good turnout, the park was full of people but still enough room to find a spot in the shade.

If you’d like to check out these up-and-coming events for yourself, there will be future concerts in July, after Draper Days.

Draper Nights Concerts 2018 is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14.

Friday, July 13 will feature Fortunate Son and country singer songwriter Bryan White.

On Saturday, July 14, Sounds of Summer and the Midtown Men will perform, followed by fireworks.

Family and friends can cozy up beneath the stars, so don’t forget to grab those blankets or lawn chairs, water and snacks.

More information on upcoming events can be found on Draper City’s website: http://www.draper.ut.us/

For more information on the blue-grass musicians who performed at the June 11 event, their website is: coldcreekband.com