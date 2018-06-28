Camp and parade opportunity for young cheerleaders

Jun 28, 2018 10:11AM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

Participants at the Corner Canyon High cheerleading camp will learn cheers, dances and stunts — according to age level — and then perform during the Draper Days Parade July 14. (Photo courtesy Whitney Lunt)

By Catherine Garrett | c.garrett@mycityjournals.com

Many sports camps teach young athletes skills and drills that can be put into practice when the camps are over. The Corner Canyon High School cheerleading program takes that a step further. Following the CCHS summer cheerleading camp July 11–12, participants use the cheers and stunts with the CCHS cheerleaders in the Draper Days Parade July 14.

“This is our biggest camp of the year,” head coach Whitney Lunt said. “We cannot wait to see all of our mini cheerleaders this year and hope to make it our biggest and best year yet.”

CCHS coaches and cheerleaders will teach jump and motion techniques throughout the camp with the two younger groups learning several cheers for the parade, there they will ride on the cheer float. Lunt said the two older groups will also learn a dance for the parade — where they will walk alongside the high school cheerleaders — and participate in a stunting clinic at the camp.

“The girls will be able to stunt with our cheerleaders, since they all love to fly,” Lunt said.

Those ages 3 through 7 start from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each morning of the two-day camp with ages 8 to 14 going from 9:30 to noon.

The cost for the younger group is $45 while the older group is $55. Registration includes a T-shirt and hair bow.

Those interested can register online at https://chargercheer.weebly.com/ beginning June 11 until July 8. For more information, email cheercornercanyon@gmail.com.

“This is a ton of fun because the parents and Draper community get to see their kids in the parade,” Lunt said.