Corner Canyon boys tennis finish in top 10

The Corner Canyon High boys tennis team qualified four of the five varsity lineup spots for the 5A state tournament and finished eighth. Photo courtesy Robin Simmons

In a bit of a rebuilding year with half the varsity roster graduating for the Corner Canyon High boys tennis team, the Chargers battled through inexperience with solid play throughout the year and finished the season in eighth place at the 5A state tournament last month.

“Overall, we had a better season than expected,” head coach Mykel Seeborg said. “We have had great success. We’ve won the matches we should and lost the ones in which we were a little less experienced.”

At state, sophomore Jensen Rideout — playing at No. 1 singles — and junior Tyler Easton, at No. 3 singles, advanced to the semifinals. Rideout defeated Bountiful’s Sam Stobbe 6-1, 6-1 and West’s Ethan Dubil 6-1, 6-1 before losing to Timpview’s Josh Pearce 6-1, 6-1. Easton beat Provo’s Caden Peterson 6-3, 6-1 and Olympus’ Cole Marshall 6-2, 6-2 and then lost to Brighton’s Derek Turley 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“Rideout’s example of hard work trickles down to his teammates. They see how hard he works and realize it takes a lot of effort to be that good. He battled some of the state’s top players and made a nice run,” Seeborg said.

“In Tyler’s first year on the team, he was probably the biggest surprise, after starting the year playing doubles. He beat all challengers and emerged as a solid singles player,” Seeborg said. “He also made a great run to the state semifinals and just ran out of gas. He played with honor and class and left it all out on the court and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

Freshman Tristan Buckner won his first-round matchup against Olympus’ Parker Warner 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 before losing to Jakob Kempema of Woods Cross 6-1, 6-3.

“Tristan going undefeated throughout the region schedule was a nice surprise,” Seeborg said.

The No. 1 doubles team of juniors Max Roberts/Drew Osbourne lost to Viewmont’s Stephen Gutke/Jaden Hodges 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first round.

“Max and Drew had a good season,” Seeborg said. “They got better and better as the season went on and with another year of experience under their belt, they should contend with the top teams in our region.”

Seeborg said the No. 2 doubles team of Cody Shipman/Cooper England had a “strong finish” and a “solid season.”

This year, Seeborg was assisted by Ray Bachiller and team managers Lizzie Simmons, Emma Heiden, Addy Sepulveda and Brynn Thayer.

Unlike last season, Corner Canyon returns all varsity players next spring as the Chargers look ahead. “We have some more good freshman coming in next year and with one more year under their belts, this team should be solid for a run next year,” Seeborg said. “The future looks bright for Charger tennis. We are very excited!”