Security improvements set to be in place at Channing Hall

Aug 17, 2018 01:51PM ● Published by Julie Slama

A Channing Hall student runs to help raise funds for school security improvements as well as parent organization sponsored activities. (Jen Hymas/Channing Hall)

By Julie Slama | julie@mycityjournals.com

With the success of last spring’s 10th annual fun run, Channing Hall earmarked a portion of the amount raised for security improvements.

In a letter to Channing Hall families from the head of school, Heather Shepherd, said there will be increased security for the 11-year-old school. This includes additional security cameras as the system is upgraded, improved security of exterior doors, a visitor screening process, remodeling the lobby for safety, training for emergencies, reviewing their emergency plan and practicing effective emergency drills and other safety improvements.

The increased security and safety measures were estimated at $30,000.

Many other area schools also have been increasing security. For example, Canyons School District has added security vestibules to schools, ensuring visitors pass through the office to grant admission to the building. As Canyons schools are being rebuilt or remodeled, other security measures are considered and implemented.

At Channing Hall, the fun run brought in about an additional $20,000 for CHAPS, the parent organization, to provide Red and White Ribbon Weeks, mother-son event, daddy-daughter dance, Veterans Day program, reading competition and other activities and programs, said Jen Hymas.

On May 18, students ran around the school field for the fun run, with kindergartners running four laps for one mile while third grade through middle school ran three miles.

Before the race, Amy’s Martial Arts helped warm up students with stretching, and then they ran laps to music and through bubbles, wearing their school fun run shirts that were designed by three students. Afterward, there were bagels, bananas and water, which local businesses donated.

Prizes were given to the fastest boy and girl for each grade and then, afterward, students celebrated with field day — until inclement weather derailed the activity for middle-school students, Hymas said.

“Our theme for the year was Harry Potter, so we tied the fun run into it,” she said. “It’s fun to have a theme and carry it throughout the entire year in all their activities.”

Prizes were awarded to students who reached donation levels. If they contributed $25, they received a Harry Potter grab bag that included a broomstick pencil, magical candy and a drinkable potion. At $50 in donations, students received ear buds; at $100, Kona ice; and at $300, students earned two movie tickets.

“The top two earners in each grade had a limo ride to do a Ninja course and a pizza party with the principal. Ms. (Samantha) Stone’s third grade class had the most donations so they got to celebrate with a pizza party and Mr. Matt (Hoecherl)’s kindergarten class was second so they had a popcorn party,” Hymas said.

About 20 parents volunteered with the fun run, and Shepherd brought her dog Truman to support the students’ running.