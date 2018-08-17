Corner Canyon High graduate awarded foundation college scholarship

Aug 17, 2018 01:55PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Corner Canyon High graduate Sam Aamodt received a Canyons Education Foundation Scholarship for college. (Canyons Education Foundation)

By Julie Slama|julie@mycityjournals.com

This fall, Corner Canyon High graduate Sam Aamodt may be a step closer to earning his degree in biochemistry at the University of Utah, thanks to the help of the Canyons Education Foundation.

Aamodt, who wants to pursue a career in the medical field, received the Canyons Education Foundation’s $1,000 Bright Star Scholarship.

“Biochemistry, the medical field, science — they all have always interested me,” he said. “Last year, I did a job shadow at Lone Peak Hospital and pediatrics was my favorite.”

Aamodt was one of eight students who were awarded scholarships based on their abilities to overcome difficulties in their lives, said Foundation Officer Denise Haycock.

“New to the position of development officer I can easily see where awarding scholarships to deserving students will be one of my favorite parts of this job,” she said about the scholarships that were awarded to many students who have already made great strides in their lives, from improving grades to overcoming trials.

This is the third year Canyons Education Foundation has awarded scholarships. On April 19, the foundation awarded a record $11,000 in college scholarships.

Aamodt saw the scholarship opportunity posted on his school scholarship board and talked to a school counselor about it.

“There was a two-page essay about a trial you went through, why you need a scholarship and how you plan to use it if it was granted,” Aamodt said. “I’m pretty excited. My uncle, grandpa and great uncle all were in the medical field.”

Aamodt also had a jump start on college classes through several AP classes, and he took concurrent enrollment classes with Salt Lake Community College while still in high school.

While in high school, he was involved in the Parent-Teacher-Student Association, Draper Youth Council, was a four-year varsity letterman for the swim team, a member of National Honor Society and performed community service for the Utah Humane Society and Primary Children’s Hospital. Aamodt earned his Eagle with Boy Scouts.

He was presented a large cardboard check at the Canyons Education Foundation Spring Gala.

At the gala, other Bright Star winners were recognized: Olivia Steadman, Alta High; Makayla Wright, Jordan High; Vanesa Beers, Jordan High and CTEC; Marthe Mfourou, Hillcrest High; and McKayla Dumas, Brighton High. Celena Slesser of Diamond Ridge was awarded the $2,500 Rising Star Scholarship and fellow Charger, Emily Arthur, received the Mountain America Scholar ship.