Corner Canyon building prestigious volleyball pedigree

For the third year in a row, the Corner Canyon High School volleyball program was among the last four teams standing at the 5A state championships. On Nov. 3, the Chargers placed fourth for the second consecutive season.

Corner Canyon had two straight-set wins to begin the state tournament — against East 25-7, 25-10, 25-8, and Timpanogos 25-15, 25-8, 25-20.

“We had a great first day at state,” head coach Mindy Wilder said. “Our team played really well. We started strong and finished strong throughout each match.”

In the final four, the Chargers lost to Springville 26-24, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22.

“We struggled,” Wilder said. “We started slow and couldn’t get into a rhythm as a team and couldn’t fight our way back.”

Against Box Elder, Corner Canyon lost 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-10 to place fourth in the state.

“We would have liked to win it all, but success isn’t defined as winning a trophy,” senior libero Mikayla Kimball said. “Our team came together as a family and we learned we needed to play not for ourselves, but for each other. It was cool to see everyone playing their hearts out, even when we were exhausted.”

The Region 7 champions for the third year in a row finished with an overall record of 23-5 and a 9-0 region mark.

“We are making a name for Corner Canyon volleyball,” Wilder said. “We had a couple really tough preseason matches that helped us prepare for region. The highlight of region play was during our second round, playing at Alta. I was so proud of the passion and drive my girls demonstrated as they battled to get the win and clinch the region title.”

The Chargers were led by three seniors. Kimball, who was named Academic All-State for her excellence on and off the court, was credited by Wilder for her leadership on the team. “All the girls, young to experienced, turned to Mikayla for support,” Wilder said. “We wouldn’t be the same team without her.”

Senior Meghann Brannely was noted for her “positive and upbeat” attitude. “She is always smiling and helping a teammate,” Wilder said.

Senior outside hitter Madison Brunatti, who will play for Utah State next season, was the offensive leader in 5A with the most overall kills. “She is hard to stop,” Wilder said.

Also on the varsity squad this season were juniors Grace Anderson and Emma Bagley, and sophomores Baylee Bodily, Karen Crapo, Brooklyn Leggett, Gracie Moore and Halle Richards.

“The season was a success,” Kimball said. “We were able to achieve many of our goals, work hard and come together. I’m so grateful I got to be a part of such an amazing team.”

Wilder said her volleyball team this season was “truly a family.” “We fought, we cried, we laughed and we worked together,” Wilder said. “We were young this year so the experience we gained at state will be valuable next season.”



