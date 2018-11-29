Calling all angels: accepting donations for youth in need

By Michelynne McGuire | m.mcguire@mycityjournals.com

Salt Lake County Youth Services and ShelterKids are holding an annual giving opportunity called the Angel Tree campaign. They accept donated items for kids and young adults who have experienced neglect and abuse, are at-risk or homeless. Donations will be accepted at all the county library branches, except for Holladay and Riverton.

The holidays are the season to be jolly, which is the message of hope this campaign hopes to bring with these contributions. The holidays especially can touch our hearts and inspire all to remember those in need of a helping hand.

The Angel Tree campaign is a local nonprofit. They have teamed up with the Salt Lake County Library branches and will accept donations Dec. 1–15.

According to Carolyn Hansen, the Salt Lake County Youth Services director, “The donations we receive go directly to clients we serve that are struggling during this holiday season. The generosity and support our county employees and community have shown over the past 13 years is appreciated,” said Hansen.

Donations can also be brought directly to Salt Lake County Youth Services, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. up until Dec. 17.

This is the third year Salt Lake County Library has participated in the donation drive, and according to Liz Sollis, the marketing and communications manager for Salt Lake County Library, “It is something that our patrons and community fully support.”

In the past they’ve collected clothing, games, shoes and books.

“Last year, the donations we collected helped thousands of Salt Lake youth who are recipients of support and resources from Salt Lake County Youth Services. The drive continues to uplift the community, our staff, and most importantly, Salt Lake County youths,” said Sollis.

Salt Lake County Youth Services has been doing this for 13 years, and the recent teaming up with Salt Lake County Library over the past three years will hopefully bring more awareness.

Noelle Reymond, a volunteer and outreach coordinator with Salt Lake County Youth Services, explained what the Angel Tree is.

“The ornaments list items of need for the youth in our program. The community is encouraged to choose an ornament and purchase the item listed to donate to Youth Services. We then disseminate the donated items during the holidays and over the next year as needed within our programs,” said Reymond.

There will be an Angel Tree decorated with ornaments at each participating library and there will be places to leave the donated items, as well.

Maria Drummond, Salt Lake County Youth Services recreational therapist, shared a story shining light on how important these donation drives are.

“We had a youth arrive to therapy wearing canvas shoes soaked by a walk through the deep snow outside. It was such a pleasure to be able to gift them a pair of good snow boots that would keep their feet warm and dry on their walk home that day and throughout the season,” said Drummond.

And the giving continues past the holidays. “It’s because of the generous donations of the community each year that when a youth has a need, whether it be in December, March or November, we can meet that need,” said Drummond.

ShelterKids supports Salt Lake County Youth Services throughout the year. They are always looking for volunteers to help with their programs. For more information, contact Noelle Reymond at nreymond@slco.org or (385) 486-4506.

Donations can also be brought directly to Salt Lake County Youth Services:

177 W. Price Ave., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. up until Dec. 17.

For more information on what donations are needed or any general inquiries, please visit the following websites:

Slco.org/youth/donations.

www.shelterkids.org

www.slco.org.